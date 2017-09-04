MSP Steel's AGM on September 23, 2017

This is to inform you that the 48th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 23rd day of September, 2017 at 12:30 P.M. at Kala Kunj, 48, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata-700017 to transact the business specified in the notice of the Annual General Meeting as sent to the members of the Company. The Company had sent the notices to the members whose names are registered in the register of members/beneficial owners as on August 25, 2017.Accordingly for the said purpose the register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from 15th September, 2017 to 22nd September, 2017 (both days inclusive).Further the Company is providing a facility to vote through remote e-voting i.e facility to vote from the place other than the place of the Meeting and will provide voting through poll/ballot at the venue of the Meeting to the shareholders for all the resolutions set forth in the notice. Therefore for the said purpose the Board has decided 15th September, 2017 as the cut-off date to record the entitlement of the shareholders to cast their votes electronically through remote e-voting facility or through ballot/poll at the meeting for the business to be transacted at the Annual General Meeting.This is for your kind information and record.Source : BSE