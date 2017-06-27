MSP Steel's EGM on July 13, 2017

This is to inform you that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 13th July, 2017 at 3:00 P.M at Rotary Sadan, 94/2 Chowringhee Road, Kolkata – 700 020, to transact the business specified in the notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting as sent to the members of the Company.Source : BSE