MSP Steel's board meeting on May 27, 2017

Dear Sir, This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 27th May, 2017 at 4 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company to, inter alia, consider, approve, and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, pursuant to Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor & Trading by Insider as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations,2015 Trading Window shall remain closed from 20th May 2017 till 29th May, 2017 (both days inclusive) i.e. 48 hours after the announcement of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 This is for your information and record. Thanking you Yours faithfully, For MSP STEEL & POWER LIMITED Shreya Kar Company SecretarySource : BSE