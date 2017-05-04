May 04, 2017 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
MRPL to consider dividend
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled for May 15, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements for the quarter / year ended on March 31, 2017 and to recommanded dividend, if any for the FY 2016-17.
