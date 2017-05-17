May 17, 2017 11:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
MRPL board recommends dividend of 60%
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 17, 2017, has recommended to shareholders a dividend of 60% on the paid up Equity capital of the Company, representing Rs 6/- per equity share.
