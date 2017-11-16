MRO-TEK Realty: Outcome of board meeting

As informed vide our letter dated 6th November, 2017, the Board of Directors of MRO-TEK Realty Limited, Bangalore met today and inter-alia transacted the following businesses:1. Approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. A copy of the Un-audited Financial Results duly recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and the copy of the Limited Review Report issued by the Auditors are enclosed herewith.2. Appointment of Mr. Mohan Subramanian as an Additional Director (Independent Director) of the Company, brief profile is attached.3. Resignation of Mr. S Radhakrishnan from the office of Director.The Meeting of the Board of Directors is commenced at 3:00 PM and concluded at 4:30 PMSource : BSE