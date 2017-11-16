App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 15, 2017 09:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MRO-TEK Realty: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of MRO-TEK Realty Limited, Bangalore met today and transacted the businesses and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. A copy of the Un-audited Financial Results duly recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

 
 
As informed vide our letter dated 6th November, 2017, the Board of Directors of MRO-TEK Realty Limited, Bangalore met today and inter-alia transacted the following businesses:

1. Approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. A copy of the Un-audited Financial Results duly recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and the copy of the Limited Review Report issued by the Auditors are enclosed herewith.
2. Appointment of Mr. Mohan Subramanian as an Additional Director (Independent Director) of the Company, brief profile is attached.
3. Resignation of Mr. S Radhakrishnan from the office of Director.

The Meeting of the Board of Directors is commenced at 3:00 PM and concluded at 4:30 PM
Source : BSE
I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

