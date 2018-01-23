MRF to consider Q3 results & second interim dividend on Feb 01, 2018

MRF Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 01, 2018, inter alia, to transact the following business:1. To approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine Months period ended December 31, 2017 (Q3).2. To consider declaration of Second Interim Dividend, if any. .Further, in terms of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of MRF Limited, the Trading Window stood closed from January 17, 2018 to February 03, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE