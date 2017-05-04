May 04, 2017 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
MRF recommends final dividend
MRF Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 04, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 54/- each per share on paid-up equity share capital of the Company. The Company has already declared and paid two interim dividends of Rs. 3/- each per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. With the recommendation of final dividend of Rs. 54/- per share, the total dividend for the above period works out to Rs. 60/- per share.Source : BSE