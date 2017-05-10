App
May 10, 2017 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MPS: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. May 10, 2017.

Dear Sir / Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. May 10, 2017, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1.Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017. It is hereby confirmed that the Audit Reports pertaining to aforesaid Financial Results do not have any modified opinion / qualification / reservation / adverse remarks. As per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, said Audited Financial Results alongwith Audit Reports on these Financials and Investors' Release are enclosed herewith as Annexure A; 2.Convening of the 47th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, July 19, 2017; 3.Closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company (‘Book Closure') from Monday, July 17, 2017 to Wednesday, July 19, 2017 (both days inclusive). Notice of Book Closure is enclosed as Annexure B; You are requested to take the above information and enclosed documents on your record.Source : BSE

