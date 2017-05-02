May 02, 2017 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
MPS' board meeting on May 10, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 to, inter alia, consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.
