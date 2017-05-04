May 04, 2017 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mphasis board to consider Dividend
Mphasis has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on May 25, 2017, to consider, approval of the audited financial results of Mphasis Limited and Group and recommend payment of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended 31 March 2017.
