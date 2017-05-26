Mphasis recommends dividend

Mphasis Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, have considered and approved the following :1. Recommendation of dividend of Rs.17/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31 March 2017. The dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, will be paid within 30 days of the Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE