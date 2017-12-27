MphasiS' board meeting schedul on January 24, 2018

We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is being scheduled on Wednesday, 24 January 2018 at Bangalore, inter-alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results of Mphasis Limited and Group for the quarter and nine months period ending 31 December 2017.The notice being published in newspapers in terms of Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations is enclosed.We request you to kindly take the above on record as per the Listing Regulations.Source : BSE