Aug 28, 2017 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mount Shivalik's board meeting on September 01, 2017
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, September 1st, 2017 inter alia to consider date, time and Notice of 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company and Other matters.
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, September 1st, 2017 inter alia to consider date, time and Notice of 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company and Other matters.
Source : BSE
Source : BSE