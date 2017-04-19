Motor and General Finance's board meeting on May 29, 2017

In terms of Clause 29(1)(a) of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, kindly be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, May 29,2017 to consider Standalone Financial Results for the 4th quarter ended March 31,2017. The Board shall also consider Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31,2017 together with Statement of Assets and Liabilities. Further, the Board shall also consider Auditors' Report thereon for the said financial year.Source : BSE