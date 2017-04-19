App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 19, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motor and General Finance's board meeting on May 29, 2017

Kindly be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, May 29,2017 to consider Standalone Financial Results for the 4th quarter ended March 31,2017.

Motor and General Finance's board meeting on May 29, 2017
In terms of Clause 29(1)(a) of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, kindly be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, May 29,2017 to consider Standalone Financial Results for the 4th quarter ended March 31,2017. The Board shall also consider Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31,2017 together with Statement of Assets and Liabilities. Further, the Board shall also consider Auditors' Report thereon for the said financial year.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.