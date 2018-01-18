Motilal Oswal Financial Services to consider interim dividend on Jan 24, 2018

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on January 24, 2018, inter alia, to consider and approve the following matters:-1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017;2. Declaration of Interim Dividend on the Equity Shares for the financial year 2017-18, if any, and fix record date for the said purpose.Source : BSE