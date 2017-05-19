Motherson Sumi Systems' board meeting to be held on May 19, 2017

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 19, 2017, have recommended the issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1 (one) Bonus Shares against the 2 (two) existing shares subject to the approval of the shareholders.Further the Company has informed that, the aforesaid item was not part of the Agenda of the Board Meeting.Further, Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 19, 2017 have also recommended a Dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share (face value of Re. 1/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 on the expanded share capital (including the proposed Bonus Shares), subject to the approval of the shareholders at Annual General Meeting.Date of Annual General Meeting for the year ended March 31, 2017 and date of payment of dividend will be informed in due course.Source : BSE