May 11, 2017 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Moser Baer's board meeting on May 23, 2017
Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, to inter-alia consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2017.Source : BSE