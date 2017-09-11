App
Sep 11, 2017 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sep 11, 2017 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moschip Semiconductor Technology's board meeting on September 12, 2017

In furtherance to the Notice of the Board Meeting dated 04th September, 2017, we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 12th day of September 2017, has the following Agenda items;

1) To consider the issue of Equity warrants on preferential basis; and

2) To consider the proposal of Acquisition of Companies /

2) To consider the proposal of Acquisition of Companies / Body corporates in accordance with the provisions of applicable rules & regulations.
Source : BSE
