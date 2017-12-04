Moryo Industries' board meeting on December 13, 2017

This is to inform that (05/2017-18) meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Wednesday on 13th December, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at Shop No.52/A,1st Floor, Om Heera Panna Premises Behind Oshiwara Police Station, Andheri(west) Mumbai 400053 at 01:30 P.M to consider and approve the matter as mentioned in the Notice.Source : BSE