Morganite India's board meeting on June 26, 2017

NOTICE is hereby given, that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 26, 2017 at Registered office of Company, inter-alia to consider and approve of acquisition of further 49% stake in the subsidiary Company i.e. Diamond Crucible Company Limited from Terrassen Holding Limited.The information is also available on the website of the Company viz. www.morganmms.com and the website of the Stock Exchange where the Company's shares are listed viz. Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (www.bseindia.com).Further, in terms of "Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading" of the Company, the trading window shall remain closed for Directors and other Designated Employees of the Company from June 21, 2017 to June 27, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE