Morganite India's board neeting to be held on May 25, 2017.

May 03, 2017 10:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Regulations 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Registered office of Company, inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. Further, in terms of "Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading" of the Company, the trading window shall remain closed for Directors and other Designated Employees of the Company from May 16, 2017 to May 27, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE

