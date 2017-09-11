Morepen Laboratories: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir,This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on 11th September, 2017, have inter-alia considered and approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017, along with Limited Review Report thereon (Copy enclosed).Kindly acknowledge the receipt and take it on your record.Source : BSE