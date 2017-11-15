Morarka Finance - Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held on Monday, November 13, 2017, commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 2.50 p.m. and interalia the following decision took place:1. Adoption of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter & half year ended September 30, 2017.Source : BSE