May 15, 2017 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Morarjee Textiles' board recommends 20% dividend
Morarjee Textiles has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 15, 2017 and recommendation of dividend on the equity shares of the Company at the rate of 20% i.e. Rs. 1.40/- per equity share of Rs.7/- each, for the Financial Year 2016-17.
