Moongipa Securities - Outcome of board meeting

In compliance with the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed herewith the Approved Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 along with the Limited Review Report.Source : BSE