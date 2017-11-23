App
Nov 23, 2017 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsanto India: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors has taken the following decisions at its meeting held on November 23, 2017.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors has taken the following decisions at its meeting held today:
1.A statement of standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2017 as reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held today.attached a copy of the approved Unaudited Financial Results alongwith the Limited Review Report.2.The Directors have declared interim dividend of Rs. 15/- per share and the shareholders, whose names appear on the members' register on the 'Record Date' i.e. December 06, 2017 3.Mr. Piyush Nagar, Non-Executive Director has resigned from the Company w.e.f. close of business hours of November 22, 2017 4.The Board of Directors have appointed Mr. Bangla Bose Radha Krishna Mallipeddi (DIN: 07999286) as an Additional Director with effect from November 23, 2017.Source : BSE
