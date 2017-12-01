App
Dec 01, 2017 04:22 PM IST

Monotype India's board meeting on December 13, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed herewith Board Meeting Intimation to be held on 13th December, 2017 for approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter ended 30th September 2017.

 
 
