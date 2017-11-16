Monnet Project's director Amitabh Sharma Mudgal resigns

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we would like to intimate that the Company has today i.e. November 16, 2017 received a letter from Mr. Amitabh Sharma Mudgal (DIN: 00468084), Director of the Company, tendering his resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. November 15, 2017. You are requested to kindly take the same on your records.Thanking you,Source : BSE