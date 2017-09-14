App
Sep 14, 2017 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monnet Industries: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company has, in its Meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, September 14, 2017, at New Delhi, inter alia, approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Monnet Industries: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we would like to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company has, in its Meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, September 14, 2017, at New Delhi, inter alia, approved the following:

1. Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

2. Taken on record the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.

The Board Meeting was commenced at 2:00 P.M. and concluded at 2:55 P.M.

Copy of the said Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited review report is enclosed herewith for your necessary record.

You are requested to take the above information on record.
Source : BSE
