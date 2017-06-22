Monnet Ind's director Rajiv Poddar resigns

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘Listing Regulations'), we would like to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company has, in its Meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, June 22, 2017, at New Delhi, inter alia, approved the resignation of Mr. Rajiv Poddar (Holding DIN: 00171063), Director of the Company w.e.f. 30th May, 2017Source : BSE