Monnet Ind's director Rajiv Poddar resigns

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 22, 2017 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We would like to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company has, in its Meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, June 22, 2017 and approved the resignation of Mr. Rajiv Poddar Director of the Company May 30, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘Listing Regulations'), we would like to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company has, in its Meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, June 22, 2017, at New Delhi, inter alia, approved the resignation of Mr. Rajiv Poddar (Holding DIN: 00171063), Director of the Company w.e.f. 30th May, 2017Source : BSE

