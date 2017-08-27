App
Aug 24, 2017 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monarch Net's board meeting held on September 04, 2017

We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 04, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 04th day of September, 2017 at 02:30 a.m. inter-alia to transact the following business:

1) To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 alongwith Limited Review Report.

2) To fix day, date, time and venue of the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.

3) To fix book closure date for ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.

4) To consider and decide on appointment of Scrutinizer for conducting E-voting and Voting through Poll at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

5) To approve draft Notice, Director's Report along with other related documents for the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

6) Any other matter with permission of the Chair.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per the terms of 'Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' of the Company, the trading window shall remain closed for Directors/officers and Designated Employees as defined in the Code from 28th August, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcements' of the Financial Results i.e. upto 06th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).
