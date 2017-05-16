Monarch Networth Capital's board meeting on May 30 , 2017

This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 01.30 p.m.inter-alia to consider and approve: a)Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. b)Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017. Further, pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per the terms of 'Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' of the Company, the trading window shall remain closed for Directors/officers and Designated Employees as defined in the Code from 19th May, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcements' of the Financial Results i.e. upto 1st June, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE