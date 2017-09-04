Monarch Networth Capital's AGM on September 29, 2017

Notice of 24th Annual General Meeting1. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith copy of the Notice convening 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, the 29th day of September, 2017 at 12.00p.m. at Supreme Hospitality, Ozone Activity Centre, Prabhodhan Goregaon, Siddharth Nagar, Goregaon(West) Mumbai-400104.2. Further, we wish to intimate you that in compliance of Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2016-17 of the Company would be sent to the Stock Exchanges within twenty one working days of it being approved and adopted at the abovesaid Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE