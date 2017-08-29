Mold Tek Technologies: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform that Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday, 28th August, 2017, from 1:30 p.m. till 02:15 p.m., inter-alia;a) Approved the un-audited standalone and Consolidated financial results of thecompany as per Indian accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter ended on 30thJune, 2017.b) Took on record of Limited review report as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS)as issued by statutory auditors.and other matters as per attachment.Source : BSE