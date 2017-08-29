Aug 28, 2017 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mold Tek Technologies: Outcome of board meeting
We wish to inform that Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday, 28th August, 2017, from 1:30 p.m. till 02:15 p.m., inter-alia;
a) Approved the un-audited standalone and Consolidated financial results of the
company as per Indian accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter ended on 30th
June, 2017.
b) Took on record of Limited review report as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS)
as issued by statutory auditors.
and other matters as per attachment.Source : BSE
