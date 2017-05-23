App
Announcements
May 23, 2017

Mold Tek Technologies' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Mold Tek Technologies' board meeting on May 30, 2017
The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017. 1)To consider, approve and take on record amongst other items of agenda, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2017. 2)To recommend final dividend for the financial year 2016-2017, subject to the approval of shareholders in Annual General Meeting. In this regard, as per the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Code of Conduct for Insider Trading adopted by the Company, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the insiders will remain closed from 24th May, 2017 to 1st June, 2017 (both inclusive).Source : BSE

