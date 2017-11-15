Mold-Tek Packaging - Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform that Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday, 13th November, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m., inter-alia;a)Approved the un-audited standalone and Consolidated financial results of the company as per Indian accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017.(Attached herewith).b)Took on record of Limited review report as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) as issued by statutory auditors.(Attached herewith)and other items as per attachmentSource : BSE