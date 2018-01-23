Mold-Tek Packaging to consider interim dividend

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 05, 2018, to consider and take on record the following matters:1. To consider, approve and take on record amongst other items of agenda, the un-audited Standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31, 2017.2. To Consider Declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2017-18.In this regard as per the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Code of Conduct for Insider Trading adopted by the Company, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the insiders will remain closed from January 23, 2018 to February 07, 2018 (Both days inclusive).Source : BSE