Mold-Tek Packaging's board meeting on May 29, 2017

The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017, to consider and take on record the following matters: 1)To consider, approve and take on record amongst other items of agenda, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2017. 2)To recommend final dividend for the financial year 2016-2017, subject to the approval of shareholders in Annual General Meeting. In this regard, as per the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Code of Conduct for Insider Trading adopted by the Company, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the insiders will remain closed from 23rd May, 2017 to 31st May, 2017 (both inclusive).Source : BSE