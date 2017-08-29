Aug 28, 2017 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mold-Tek Pack: Outcome of board meeting
We wish to inform that Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday 28th August, 2017, from 11 a.m. till 1: 30 p.m., inter-alia;
a) Approved the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the
company as per Indian accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter ended on 30th
June, 2017.
b) Took note of Limited review report as issued by statutory au
Source : BSE
