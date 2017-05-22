Mold-Tek Packaging to consider final dividend

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record the following matters:1. To consider, approve and take on record amongst other items of agenda, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2017.2. To recommend final dividend for the financial year 2016-2017, subject to the approval of shareholders in Annual General Meeting.In this regard, as per the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Code of Conduct for Insider Trading adopted by the Company, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the insiders will remain closed from May 23, 2017 to May 31, 2017 (both inclusive).Source : BSE