MOIL's appoints Dipankar Shome as director

It is to inform that Government of India vide Order No. F.No. 4/10/2015-BLA dated 12th September, 2017 has appointed Shri. Dipankar Shome as Director (Production & Planning) on the Board of MOIL Limited for a period of five years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till the date of superannuation, or until further orders whichever is earlier.In view of the above, additional charge of Director (Production & Planning ) given to Shri T.K. Pattnaik of MOIL has comes an end.Source : BSE