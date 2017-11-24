Mohit Paper Mills' appoints Pradeep Kumar Rajput as Director

DEAR SIRMR. PRADEEP KUMAR RAJPUT IS APPOINTED AS WHOLE TIME DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY.MOHIT PAPER MILLS LIMITED

Mohit Paper Mil is in the Paper sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 19.67 crore.

The company management includes Sandeep Jain - Executive Director, Dilip Kumar Jha - Executive Director, Shubhi Jain - Non Executive Director, Anju Jain - Non Executive Director, Sushil Kumar Tyagi - Independent Director, Rachit Jain - Independent Director, Sanjeev Kumar Jain - Independent Director. Source : BSE