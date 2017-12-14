Mohit Industries - Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting on December 14, 2017, has considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2017.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 66.25 and 52-week low Rs 27.10 on 13 July, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.Currently, it is trading 32.83 percent below its 52-week high and 64.21 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 63.00 crore. Source : BSE