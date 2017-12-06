Mohit Industries' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 We would like to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th December, 2017 at Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE