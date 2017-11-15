Modison Metals - Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 15th November,2017 have approved the following:-1) The Unaudited Financial Results for the Second quarter and Half year ended30th September,2017. (Copy of Unaudited Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report are attached herewith).The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 12.12p.m.Source : BSE