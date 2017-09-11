Modison Metals: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 11th September,2017 have approved the following:-1) The Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June,2017. (Copy of Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report are attached herewith).2) To make M/s. Modison Contacts Pvt Ltd , a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company from a subsidiary Company, with presently holding 60% shareholding.The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 12.30 p.m.Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge the receipt.Source : BSE