Sep 11, 2017 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Modison Metals: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 11th September,2017 have approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June,2017. (Copy of Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report are attached herewith).

Modison Metals: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 11th September,2017 have approved the following:-

1) The Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June,2017. (Copy of Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report are attached herewith).

2) To make M/s. Modison Contacts Pvt Ltd , a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company from a subsidiary Company, with presently holding 60% shareholding.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 12.30 p.m.

Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge the receipt.
Source : BSE
