Modison Metals: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 17th May, 2017 have decided following:- 1. Dividend: The Board declared that interim dividend which is already declared is the final dividend. 2.Annual General Meeting: The 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Radio Room, The Bombay Presidency Radio Club Ltd., 157, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba, Mumbai-400005 on 25.07.2017 at 11.30 A.M 3.Re appointment of Mr. Ramesh Kothari, Chief Financial Officer The Board has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Ramesh Kothari as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 12.50 p.m. Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge the receipt.Source : BSE