Modison Metals to consider interim dividend

Modison Metals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 02, 2018, for considering the following:-1. To consider Unaudited financial results (Provisional) of the Company for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2017.2. To consider and declare Interim Dividend for the FY 2017-18.3. To fix Record Date for the purpose of interim Dividend, if declared.And pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, trading window shall remain closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives of the Company from January 24, 2018 till 48hours after the results are communicated to the Stock Exchange.Source : BSE