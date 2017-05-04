May 03, 2017 10:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Modison Metals board meeting to be held on May 17, 2017
As required by the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 17th May 2017 at 11.30am.Source : BSE